IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IQEPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

