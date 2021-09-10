IQeon (IQN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $459,764.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004080 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $459,764.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IQeon has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00059320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00161092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00042974 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

