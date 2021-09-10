iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

