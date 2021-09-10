iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.78.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
