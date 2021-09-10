Iridium (IRD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,675.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Iridium has traded 193.3% higher against the dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $719,526.65 and approximately $5,675.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00123675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,090.48 or 0.99841043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.66 or 0.07162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.99 or 0.00805951 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,428,903 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iridium is ird.cash

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars.

