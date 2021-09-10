IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $149.21 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $149.21 million and $36.73 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00125122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00182352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,561.93 or 1.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.66 or 0.07021091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.00840275 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,037,067,469 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,579,685 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

