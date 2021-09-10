Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $1,749,462. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.