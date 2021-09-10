iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Increased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

