iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

