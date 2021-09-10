iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.88. 114,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

