iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.82. 96,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

