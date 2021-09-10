iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lowered by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $68,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after buying an additional 1,085,569 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,137,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,680.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 498,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after buying an additional 485,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.82. 96,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,813,105. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

