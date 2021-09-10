iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,981 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 10.5% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,836,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26.

