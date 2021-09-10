iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 703,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 329,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 289,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

