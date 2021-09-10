iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.57. iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF shares last traded at $25.57, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.