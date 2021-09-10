iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.41.

