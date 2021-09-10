iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.