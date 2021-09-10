iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $36,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $290.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

