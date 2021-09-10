iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $290.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.