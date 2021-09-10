iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

