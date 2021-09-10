iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fermata Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.26. 134,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.58 and a 200 day moving average of $422.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

