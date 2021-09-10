iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 39,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.92. 203,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

