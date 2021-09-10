iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. 158,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,252. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

