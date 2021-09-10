iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAR. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

STAR opened at $26.24 on Friday. iStar has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iStar will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iStar by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iStar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

