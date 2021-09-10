Italo (XTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Italo has a market cap of $15,833.29 and $142.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00126294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00184582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.52 or 0.99884791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.84 or 0.07067849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.81 or 0.00854640 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.