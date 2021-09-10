ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 31,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 37,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

