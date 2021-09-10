ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Decreased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of ITT worth $31,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ITT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ITT by 22.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ITT by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

