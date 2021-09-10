IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 3,019,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.66. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.5% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 447.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

