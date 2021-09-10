J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.33 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.Jill stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) by 271.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

