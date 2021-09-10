J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Trading Down 6.7%

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.89 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a P/E ratio of -75.31 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.08 per share, with a total value of $405,767.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 700,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,375,657.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of J.W. Mays at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.