Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.46 Million

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report sales of $287.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $293.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK opened at $101.84 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

