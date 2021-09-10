James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 506.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.