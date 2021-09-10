Jarvis Network (JRT) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0704 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $473,606.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00168571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.