JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

