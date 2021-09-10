Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.55.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.63 on Friday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

