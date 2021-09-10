Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DS Smith in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
