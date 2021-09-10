Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.
CURV opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25. Torrid has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $33.19.
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
