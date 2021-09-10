Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

