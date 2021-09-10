Jeri J. Harman Buys 5,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.31.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NN by 2,110.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 340,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NN by 370.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

