JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $2,798,789.25 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.57. 504,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

