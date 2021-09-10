JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $48.85

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.85, but opened at $50.42. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 7,368 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

