JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Up 0.4%

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.20 ($1.43). 422,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 930,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.42).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.07. The firm has a market cap of £656.72 million and a P/E ratio of 72.80.

Get JLEN Environmental Assets Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.