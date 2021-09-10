JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Glenn H. Tongue Sells 10,000 Shares

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JMP remained flat at $$7.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 197,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. JMP Group LLC has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JMP. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

