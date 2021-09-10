Jobchain (JOB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,036.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $6,036.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00160803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00042764 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,555,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

