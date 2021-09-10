John Sakys Sells 1,400 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,284. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.18 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

