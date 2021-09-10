Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.25. 91,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

