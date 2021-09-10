Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $114,960.00.

Shares of PLMR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.39. The company had a trading volume of 88,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,097. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.03 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

