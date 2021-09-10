Joseph Stilwell Buys 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $60,209.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $45,651.12.

Shares of NYSE KFS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,797. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

