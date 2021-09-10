JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.18. 240,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,762,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

