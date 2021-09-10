JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.24. 141,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,762,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

