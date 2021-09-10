JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $180.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $180.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. 9,852,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,980,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

